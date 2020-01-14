Menu
ROADWORKS: There work will cause speed restrictions and occasional lane closures.
Roadworks underway near Emerald

14th Jan 2020 1:00 PM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on Lilyvale Road from January to June 2020 due to roadworks.

This will include speed restrictions, occasional lane closures, increased heavy machinery and people working on the road.

Motorists are reminded to comply with the speed restrictions and follow traffic controllers’ directions for their own and workers’ safety.

Central Highlands Regional Council will replace 2.5-kilometres of road pavement, starting about 10 kilometres along Lilyvale Road from the Gregory Highway turn-off.

The $2 million project is an important safety upgrade and will improve road surface and drainage.

It is part of Central Highlands Regional Council’s $10 million 2019/20 region-wide road rehabilitation budget.

