Robber accused’s Sydney Harbour swim in thongs, trackies

An alleged armed robber jumped into Sydney Harbour to escape a police dog in Kirribilli last night, swimming 250 metres in trackies, thongs and a hoodie - before he was arrested.

Warren Clough, 32, is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court today after he was charged with robbery while being armed with a 30 centimetre kitchen knife.

"He was not very well equipped for the operation in thongs," Acting Inspector Scott MacGee said.

Detectives at the scene of the alleged armed robbery. Picture: Steve Tyson

The Ezymart on MacDougal Street in Kirribilli was allegedly held up by Clough after 10pm on Sunday, who threatened a worker with the knife before fleeing with about $200 cash and cigarettes.

"The attendant is very lucky he wasn't seriously injured - it's downright dangerous," Acting Inspector Scott MacGee said.

"They are out there trying to provide a service at the moment and don't deserve this."

Police allege Clough was located by a police dog near Kiara Close where he ran from officers before jumping into the water at Neutral Harbour near High Street.

The man attempted to flee police by swimming across Sydney Harbour to a ferry wharf. Picture: Steve Tyson

"He was tracked by the police dog before he jumped off the wharf," Acting Inspector MacGee said.

Cough managed to swim about 250 metres while police watched on before he was arrested at Hayes Street Wharf.

He was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was refused bail.

"Considering the level of activity at the moment for police during the COVID-19 pandemic, their response was exceptionally quick," Acting Inspector MacGee said.

"Although it's fairly quiet out there police are ramping up patrols in hot spots like service stations and 7-Elevens."

