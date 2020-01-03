Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been charged over an armed robbery at a service station, where police allege she patiently waited in line before pulling a weapon on staff.
A woman has been charged over an armed robbery at a service station, where police allege she patiently waited in line before pulling a weapon on staff.
Crime

Robber waits in line before holding up servo for smokes

by Danielle O’Neal
3rd Jan 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged following a bizarre armed hold up in Logan this morning.

Police allege the 45-year-old Brisbane woman entered a service station on Ewing Road in Logan Central and yelled threats to rob the store.

She then picked a drink and waited patiently in line behind several people to be served.

When she reached the front of the line she allegedly produced a knife from her shirt and made demands for two packets of cigarettes and a lighter.

The 19-year-old employee handed over the items and the woman walked out of the premises.

Police found a woman a short time later walking along Benz Street at Logan Central.

A 45-year-old woman from Brisbane has been charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

armed robbery crime hold-up theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        premium_icon Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        News Central Highlands maternity wards have had a quiet start to the new year.

        CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        News Arrests for drink and drug driving, and disorderly behaviour notices among those...

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        News The top three most prevalent diseases may come as a surprise.