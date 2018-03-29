Raiders deny Farah links, swap deal report

Robbie Farah could trigger a four-club trade if he is released from the Rabbitohs to join the Raiders. Photo: Mark Kolbe

THE Raiders have strongly denied reports linking them with a play for out-of-favour Rabbitohs hooker Robbie Farah after a complex swap deal that would involve Aidan Sezer leaving Canberra was reported.

According to a Sporting News report, the Raiders were eyeing Farah as a solution to their malfunctioning spine, with the club struggling to cope with the injury-enforced absence of Josh Hodgson.

The report suggests that Farah's arrival would potentially trigger the departure of Aidan Sezer, who would go to the Bulldogs, who would in turn release prop Aiden Tolman to join the Sharks.

It's an elaborate plot that would take plenty of things to fall into place in order for it to happen and Raiders recruitment boss Peter Mulholland is adamant it won't, slamming the report us untrue.

"There's no substance to those reports whatsoever. Farah is not coming to the Raiders and Sezer isn't leaving," Mulholland told foxsports.com.au.

"We have been hearing this story for the past three months and it's just not happening."

With Farah stuck in reserve grade at Souths behind 80-minute hooker Damien Cook, his eagerness to see out his career in first grade has resulted in rumours linking him with a club switch.

They've been doing the rounds for weeks and Canberra is one of the few clubs in need of a quality No.9.

Mulholland's firm response to those rumours suggests Farah will be forced to fight for his spot in the top squad at the Rabbitohs.

Now 34 and in his second season at Redfern, Farah turned out for North Sydney in the Intrust Super Premiership in round two but won't play at all this weekend as the Bears have the bye.

Robbie Farah has spent the start of the 2018 season playing reserve grade with the North Sydney Bears. Photo: Brett Costello

The Raiders are winless after three rounds and have experimented with the make-up of their halves, with Blake Austin dropped from the 17 for Saturday's clash with Manly.

Ricky Stuart has opted to go with Sezer and Sam Williams as his starting halves against the Sea Eagles.

Austin and Sezer are both off contract at the end of the year. Having come through the junior grades at the Bulldogs, Sezer is understood to be viewed by the club as a good fit to partner Kieran Foran in the halves.