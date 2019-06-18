Menu
Login
The note written by a stranger and handed to Robert Irwin.
The note written by a stranger and handed to Robert Irwin.
Celebrity

Robert Irwin touched by stranger’s note

18th Jun 2019 3:00 PM

Robert Irwin has shared a photo of a note he was given by a stranger on a plane.

As Robert, 15, and his family caught a flight on Father's Day in the US (June 16), a fellow passenger decided to scribble a message on a napkin and have it passed onto the Irwins.

"Our lovely flight attendant just handed us this note on our way off the plane," Robert wrote on Instagram where he shared a photo of the note.

"Little gestures like this really mean a lot. It warms my heart to see people who take a little bit of time to do something kind. Thank you Carolyn."

 

The note written by a stranger and handed to Robert Irwin.
The note written by a stranger and handed to Robert Irwin.

 

The note said: "I want to acknowledge your beautiful family on Father's Day! I'm sure he is proud of all of you!"

Robert earlier paid tribute to his father Steve, who was killed in 2006, by posting a sweet photo of himself and Bindi with their dad.

He captioned the photo: "You'll always be the best dad in the world."

 

Robert Irwin paid tribute to his father Steve on Father's Day.
Robert Irwin paid tribute to his father Steve on Father's Day.

 

Bindi also shared a throwback photo to celebrate Father's Day, writing, "Thank you for always teaching me to stand up for what I believe in. I'm incredibly blessed to be your daughter and I love you so much."

 

Bindi Irwin also paid tribute to Steve on Instagram.
Bindi Irwin also paid tribute to Steve on Instagram.
australia zoo celebrity robert irwin steve irwin

Top Stories

    Anakie burglar in custody

    Anakie burglar in custody

    Crime A burglar who robbed multiple homes in the Gemfields in custody thanks to police and residents

    Hooning on sports field damages turf

    Hooning on sports field damages turf

    News Police are appealing for witnesses after a sports field was damaged.

    Low impact collision, Gindie

    Low impact collision, Gindie

    News A low impact collision has occurred in the Gindie area.

    Budget disappoints MP

    Budget disappoints MP

    News Millar says it's 'full of political spin'.