WILDLIFE warrior Robert Irwin ditched the tuxedo for khaki and a snake when he walked the ARIA's red carpet today.

The young son of Steve Irwin attended the awards in Sydney to present the award for best male artist.

He said he preferred "wrangling wildlife than being on a red carpet".

"I got to keep my khakis so I didn't have to put a suit on," Irwin said.

- NewsRegional