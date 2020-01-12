Menu
Roosters coach Trent Robinson. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Robinson anoints Roosters’ Latrell replacement

by James Phelps
12th Jan 2020 9:52 AM
Billy Smith is set to become the Roosters' next Latrell Mitchell, with Trent Robinson earmarking the 20-year-old as the club's next long-term centre.

The Roosters aren't in the market to replace Mitchell with an established star, and Smith is expected to be given first crack at becoming the Roosters next backline star.

A Kensington Saints Junior who fought his way back from a knee injury to make his NRL debut last year, Smith has turned heads during the pre-season and the club is already manoeuvring to extend his deal.

Billy Smith be given first crack at becoming the Roosters next backline star. Picture: Phil Hillyard
The Roosters may not have walked away from negotiations with Mitchell had Smith not been waiting in the wings.

"I'd love to play consistent first grade next season,'' Smith said.

"I'm still learning the trade and my craft from the coaching staff and senior players, but I'm not training to play New South Wales Cup. I want a spot, wherever that may be.

"I just have to work hard, train well and impress."

billy smith latrell mitchell nrl sydney roosters trent robinson
News Corp Australia

