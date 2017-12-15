Robyn will go above and beyond what is required

BATON BEARERS: Robyn Bowering and Mark Tysoe, First Officer of Ilfracombe Rural Fire Brigade, who has also been chosen as a baton bearer for the Queen's Relay.

BARCALDINE local Robyn Bowering believes in always assisting those in need and helping out where she can.

Ms Bowering, who has been named as a Commonwealth Games baton bearer for next year, describes herself as an ordinary individual who lends a helping hand where it is needed.

"Helping out where I can is a great opportunity to support the local community of Barcaldine, make new friends and keep active,” she said.

"I heavily enjoy all the usual stuff that makes volunteers want to volunteer.”

Ms Bowering is frequently involved in community events, sport and functions.

She has been a involved in countless community committees, including the Barcaldine Arts Council, which has contributed to the sustainability of the local picture theatre.

She has also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and is currently the secretary of Barcaldine's Fitness Centre and St Vinnies.

The letter that nominated her for a baton bearer's title described her as an icon in the region, however she believes she is far from an icon and just like everyone else.

"I like to get involved to help keep our community strong and assist wherever I can, I am great with a tea towel,” she said.

"I fell into the Barcaldine Arts Council a few years ago, it is a great organisation where we can offer attractions to the community and assist in social interaction.

"Currently I am the secretary of the Fitness Centre and it is to help keep it running so that people have services in the West and can keep themselves fit and healthy.”

Ms Bowering said she felt honoured and a little bit embarrassed when she found out she would be a part of the historic baton- carrying team as it made its way through regional Queensland before arriving on the Gold Coast for the Opening Ceremony.

"I am honoured that I have this opportunity, but there are lots of great people in Barcaldine that also could be doing this,” she said.

"When I was first contacted I was a bit embarrassed that I was nominated, I really don't do anything by myself, it is always a team effort.

"I am not sure who nominated me, I have had a couple of people tell me they nominated me, and I suppose they see that I like living in Western Queensland and like to make a positive difference to people's lives.

"It is exciting and humbling that I have been nominated, I just hope I don't fall over or drop the baton.”

Ms Bowering is currently employed by Rural Fire Service Queensland and is described as frequently going above and beyond what is required, especially for those suffering hardships due to drought in the last few years.

"The drought and the flow-on affects all our communities economically and mentally, so to keep people talking and connected is a big issue to me,” she said.

"We are all in this together.”