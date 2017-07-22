Rock legend talks mental health in CQ

AUSTRALIAN rock legend Angry Anderson will visit Blackwater this month to share his personal experiences of dealing with depression and the benefits of living a healthy life, as part of a local initiative to promote mental health.

Residents of Blackwater are invited to free seminars to meet Angry Anderson and hear about his personal struggle with overcoming depression, and his advice on the benefits of both physical and mental health.

The front man of rock band Rose Tattoo has won many awards, including being made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1993 for his role as a youth advocate, and being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006.

At the free events in Blackwater, Mr Anderson will share his own experiences of depression and abuse growing up which led to him being passionate about spreading the message of hope and encouragement.

The free event is an initiative by Curragh Mine, with general manager Johan Ballot saying the mine was committed to being an active member of the Blackwater community, including raising awareness of health and wellbeing issues.

"As a large employer in the community, we're proud to bring Angry Anderson to Blackwater to highlight mental health as an important and unfortunately growing issue,” Mr Ballot said.

"We know that depression and mental health are challenges faced by many in Blackwater and our surrounding communities.

"Curragh wants to help spread the word that it is okay to talk about not being okay.

"Angry Anderson is an engaging speaker and we are delighted he is joining us for these special free events.

"We hope it encourages others to speak up and seek support.”

There will be two one-hour sessions for the community on Thursday, July 20 at the Blackwater Civic Centre from 4-5pm and 7-8pm, with a free sausage sizzle following each session.

Registrations are requested to help Curragh manage numbers and catering.

Those who wish to attend can register their interest by emailing RSVP@Curragh. com.au or by calling 0749869246 by July 19.

Students at Blackwater State High School will also have the opportunity to meet Angry Anderson on Friday July 21.

The students are invited to get involved in a discussion surrounding the importance of talking about and looking after their mental health.