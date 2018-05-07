Rock legends to thrill Emerald

MUSIC ROYALTY: Blood Sweat and Beers - The Concert is heading to the Emerald Star Hotel on May 11.

MUSIC ROYALTY: Blood Sweat and Beers - The Concert is heading to the Emerald Star Hotel on May 11. Contributed

AUSSIE rock legends are heading to Emerald this month to put on a concert that will shake the town.

Blood Sweat and Beers - The Concert is the real deal with current and former members of AC/DC (Mark Evans), The Angels (Jim Hilbun), Rose Tattoo (Angry Anderson and Dai Pritchard), and Screaming Jets (Grant Walmsley), and Greg Aldridge on drums.

This will be an electric four-part show, over two-and-a-half hours, and will cover all the smash hits of these iconic bands.

Screaming Jets guitarist Walmsley said the word authentic best described the concert.

"I often say this is the best rock show you are going to see in the country,” he said.

"You have got four of the biggest bands that have ever come out of Australia in one show.

"This show does not disappoint. You are not going to get any of these songs played any more authentically than what we are doing.

"Like I say, it is authentic music by the real guys and we are playing the songs you want to hear.”

Walmsley said shows like this were rare.

"You have got to grab these things by the horns while they are there, because they don't last forever,” he said.

"Expect to have your world rocked.”

The concert is inspired by the book written by Murray Engleheart and covers the years when Rose Tattoo took rock up a notch and became the loudest, most threatening band on the planet.

Held at the Emerald Star Hotel, the concert will kick off at 8pm next Friday, May 11.

General admission tickets are on sale for $29.60 a person and can be bought at www.oztix. com.au. This is an over-18 event.

Blood Sweat and Beers

Where: Emerald Star Hotel, Clermont St.

When: The concert kicks off at 8pm Friday, May 11.

Cost: General Admission tickets are on sale for $29.60 per person and can be purchased at www.oztix.com.au.