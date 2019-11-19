Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Rock-throwing teens wreak havoc on stores, cars

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
19th Nov 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A LARGE gang of kids has been caught on CCTV walking around Alice Springs at night throwing rocks and breaking store windows.

SportsPower owner Janine Konidaris said the store's security camera caught footage of at least 13 kids walking around Railway Terrace at 4am on Friday throwing rocks at local businesses.

She said they smashed and cracked nine panel windows at their store which could cost up to $3500 to replace.

CCTV footage caught a group of at least 13 teens walking around Alice Springs at night, throwing rocks at businesses and breaking windows. Picture: Supplied
CCTV footage caught a group of at least 13 teens walking around Alice Springs at night, throwing rocks at businesses and breaking windows. Picture: Supplied

"It's just been non-stop recently with the rock throwing," she said.

"They were throwing them at shops and at cars and even police a few days ago.

"We've heard from other businesses in town they were out doing it again over the weekend too."

A spokeswoman from NT Police said they were still investigating the property offences.

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crime editors picks havoc rampage rocks teens violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palmer threatens bad PR campaign against government

        premium_icon Palmer threatens bad PR campaign against government

        Politics Clive Palmer has threatened to launch a “public relations campaign” to discredit the government, but his claims have been dismissed as “shenanigans”

        Water conservation targets smashed

        Water conservation targets smashed

        News Emerald and Blackwater have beaten their restriction targets in the past three...

        Dry conditions keep fire danger high across Central Highlands

        Dry conditions keep fire danger high across Central...

        News Ratings for the region are very high and conditions unfavourable.

        Appliance fire shocks residents

        Appliance fire shocks residents

        News Two treated after an appliance fire in Blackwater.