Decorated Army officer slapped child three times in face

A MEMBER of the Australian Army who received medals for his service has fronted court for assaulting a foster child in his care.

The man, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to assault causing bodily harm.

The court heard the offence happened at the man's ­residence in the Rockhampton region in November.

The victim was playing with another child in the garage when the two youngsters got into a physical argument.

The foster carer intervened and struck the child victim three times on the left side of his face with an open palm.

The force caused a large bruise or mark on the child's face.

The following day, the ­victim was picked up by a ­social worker who saw the ­injuries and notified the department of child safety.

The child was removed from the man's care and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said the defendant had no criminal history and supervised orders would be in range.

The foster carer's solicitor Rowan King said the ­altercation between the two children happened around midnight and had woken the family.

Mr King said it was unlikely the carer would be allowed to have foster children again as a result of this incident.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow took into account the carer's good work and ­community history and did not record a conviction.

He placed the man on two years' probation.

