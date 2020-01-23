Rocky jockey moving to Highlands

LEADING Rockhampton apprentice Elyce Smith will be permanently based in the Central Highlands in 2020.

Smith will continue to fulfil all riding engagements on the provincial TAB circuit in Central Queensland and abroad.

She and her partner Jesse Beak will be based at the Beak family’s Central Highlands cattle property in Bonnie Doon, where the duo will join the family business.

Smith starts her first placement as a primary school teacher at Emerald North State School in February and hopes to secure a full time teaching role in Emerald in 2021.

Smith started her riding apprenticeship with her father Fred Smith in 2017 and has ridden 139 winners this season.

She has well and truly cemented herself as one of Queensland’s top provincial jockeys on the TAB circuit.

Smith juggles her teaching studies along with her high-in-demand riding skills.

The main beneficiaries of Smith’s move to the Highlands will be Glenda Bell – the two already have a strike rate of close to 20 per cent together.

Smith will ride track work for Bell and for Pioneer Park trainers who require her services.

Meanwhile, in a case of third time lucky for Central Queensland sprinter Master Jamie, his first Brisbane win has earned him the chance at the $300,000 QTIS race at the Gold Coast.

Master Jamie took his record to 10 wins from 13 starts with his victory in the Saturday’s QTIS Three-Year-Old Handicap (1200m) at Eagle Farm.

Former Emerald boy and last year’s premier Rockhampton trainer Tom Button featured with several runners at the same meeting.

He was unlucky not to feature in the winner’s enclosure with the Tax Accountant finishing a narrow third placing in a later race on the program.

Button was also active at the recent January Magic Millions sale purchasing a $110,000 Divine Prophet yearling.