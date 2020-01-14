Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Social networking and world technology connection concept, Businessman hand holding mobile phone with global network connection
Social networking and world technology connection concept, Businessman hand holding mobile phone with global network connection
News

Rocky teen sent revenge porn to 12-year-old neighbour

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
14th Jan 2020 1:43 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD has been sentenced for indecent treatment of a child after he sent revenge porn of his 23-year-old former girlfriend to his 12-year-old neighbour.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 14 to one count of indecent treatment of a child and two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the 18-year-old breached the domestic violence order on June 30 and July 7, first sending an SMS threatening to publish revenge porn and second threatening to go to her house.

Mr Slack said the revenge porn, which was a photograph of the woman naked in a bath tub with only her breasts exposed as her knees hid her crotch, was sent to the 12-year-old's phone and screenshot with the screenshot sent to the female victim.

The 12-year-old showed the message to his mother and the incident was reported to police.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client had an intellectual disability.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered the man to an 18 month probation order and no convictions recorded.

domestic violence offences editors picks indecent treatment of a child under 16 revenge porn rockhampton district court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man left with facial scar after Emerald pub punch

        premium_icon Man left with facial scar after Emerald pub punch

        News “The temptation is to describe this as a glassing.”

        Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        premium_icon Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        News One person was hospitalised following the crash.

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.

        YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        Letters to the Editor ‘The state reluctantly approved Adani’s shonky Black-Throated Finch Management...