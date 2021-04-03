Rockynats entries exceed all expectations

“You wouldn’t miss it for quids.”

That was Elwyn ‘Stormy’ Challacombe’s enthusiastic response to the staging of the Rare Spares Rockynats.

Queensland’s biggest car festival is being staged in Rockhampton over the Easter weekend.

It started on Friday with the street parade which, with a total of 1054 vehicles, was the biggest ever held in Australia.

Elwyn was behind the wheel of his 2008 VE ute for the parade and will be putting the pedal to the metal in the street drags on Saturday.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in Rockhampton before, and I’ve never seen a turnout like this in Rockhampton before,” he said, as fans flocked to the city’s showgrounds on Friday.

Lucy and Ryan Perry-Barr with Erin Perry of Rockhampton were among the thousands who turned out for the opening day of Rockynats.

Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism, marketing and events, Annette Pearce, said late Friday that the inaugural Rockynats had exceeded expectations.

It has attracted 1200 cars and more than 300 bikes and organisers are confident ticket sales will reach the 15,000 mark by Sunday.

Friday’s street parade featured 1054 vehicles. which made it the biggest of its kind ever held in Australia.

“We’re well over target; we thought if we got 500 cars for the first event, we were doing really well based on how other events have grown,” Ms Pearce said.

“In our inaugural event we had over 1000 cars, which is just amazing. It shows how much Central Queensland and Queensland are embracing having this kind of event.

“The street parade was just wonderful. Hundreds, if not thousands of people lined the streets.”

More than 1000 vehicles were in the Rockynats street parade on Friday. Photo: Jann Houley

Ms Pearce said accommodation in Rockhampton had sold out.

“You can’t get a room in town,” she said.

“We know the majority of our people were coming from Queensland, but over 70 per cent are from outside of Rockhampton.

“We sold out of all three-day (ticket) options… and we only have a limited number of two-day and one-day options left for the weekend.

“I’ve been on today and we’ve been selling lots of tickets.

“We’re over 14,000 at the moment. Our target is 15,000 and we’re sure to sell out either overnight or tomorrow afternoon as people grab the last of the Sunday one-day tickets that are available.”

