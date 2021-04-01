ROCKYNATS: How to get to and around the car festival

The Rare Spares Rockynats program will start with a street parade on Friday and continue with events including burnouts and street drags across the Easter weekend.

Preparations have hit top gear with the spectacular start to the inaugural Rare Spare Rockynats just fewer than 24 hours away.

Thousands of spectators and entrants are descending on Rockhampton for Queensland’s biggest car festival, which starts at 11.30am Friday with an 800-car street parade through the city’s CBD.

Find the street parade map here

The jam-packed program, which runs across the Easter weekend, also includes street drags, burnouts, drifting and a show ‘n’ shine in which hundreds of custom and classic street machines will be parked along the historic Quay Street.

Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism, marketing and events, Annette Pearce, said it was exciting to see Rockynats coming to fruition, almost a year after the event was postponed in 2020 due to COVID.

City streets are being transformed into motorsport venues and cars and bikes are rolling into the city and heading to the showgrounds for scrutineering.

“To ensure the safe delivery of the 2021 Rare Spares Rockynats, a wide range of traffic control measures are currently being implemented and it’s been pleasing to see the community and businesses support these measures,” Ms Pearce said.

Hundreds of cars are headed for the Rockhampton Showgrounds for scrutineering before the Rare Spares Rockynats starts on Friday. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

“We are delivering the event under a COVID Safe plan approved by Queensland Health and the Rockynats team are receiving regular updates. We will monitor the situation over the coming days and act on the directives of Queensland Health.

“We are confident we can deliver a COVID-safe event for everyone to enjoy.”

With city parking limited, a number of transport and parking options will be available over the weekend.

Event shuttle buses will operate to transport patrons between the event precincts.

See full timetable here

A park and ride service will be available from Stockland Rockhampton on Saturday and Sunday. People can park free of charge at the shopping centre and hop on a bus and be taken to the showgrounds precinct.

See full timetable here

Young’s Bus Service will provide a limited service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the Capricorn Coast to Rockhampton.

See full timetable here

CQ Adventure Tours will provide bus transfers to people from Emerald, Dingo, Duaringa, Biloela, Yeppoon and Gladstone.

See cost and contact details here

Spectator parking is available at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, which will give people access to the northside burnout precincts.

There will be also be limited parking at the showgrounds and CBD precincts.

See locations, opening hours here

A number of accessible parking spots will also be available.

See how many and where they are here

