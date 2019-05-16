Roll up for a fantastic weekend

NO BULL: Rebecca Statham shows off her prize-winning bull at last year's Comet Show.

NO BULL: Rebecca Statham shows off her prize-winning bull at last year's Comet Show. JB Images

THE Comet Show you know and love is back in 2019 with an exciting new range of activities and fun for the whole family.

The show, which kicks off today at the Comet Showgrounds and runs until late on Sunday, has been a premier event for the town for more than 40 years.

Comet Show Society vice-president Wayne McGhee said the major drawcard for today's events was bound to be the open working dog trials because of the calibre of dogs entered.

"The elimination round is run on Friday morning and then the final round is run on Friday night for the open (category),” he said.

For the first time ever, this year's show will also feature what Mr McGhee calls the lawn mower races.

Mr McGhee said the event - to be held on Saturday night - involved people racing modified ride-on lawn mowers along an assigned track.

"As long as there's no cutting deck on the lawn mower, any kind of modification is go,” he said.

"It's our first year but we know of about 15 people bringing their mowers, so it's going to be pretty hectic.

"The rides will also be running on Saturday night while the lawn mower races are on and there's a bar and canteen.”

Those looking for traditional show events won't be disappointed when the official show day kicks off on Sunday.

"Sunday is made up with more of the show-type events,” Mr McGhee said.

"We've got a really good line-up of stud cattle... and a big wood chopping program which goes for most of the day.

"We've got the Dodge 'Em cars, we've got the rock wall and we've got a big worm, giant slide and a mechanical bull.

"We've also got a petting zoo - it's been a big hit every year. We've got 'guess the weight of the pig' - a local farmer brings in a big old friendly pig every year and people guess the weight of it.”

The Comet Show Society, which previously ran the show in conjunction with the annual campdraft, is now in its third year of running the event as a standalone.

Mr McGhee said the change had been "very, very successful”.

"The last two years have been outstanding,” he said. "Having more time has given us more opportunity to expand the show.

"Comet Showgrounds is one of only two community owned showgrounds in Queensland.

"What that means is - even though we have a great relationship with our council and our council are very supportive of what we do at the showgrounds - because it's not council-owned the community actually has to fund the grounds.

"That's what the show is run in aid of - to raise funds for the grounds.”

With proceeds from the show funding the upkeep, insurances and day-to-day running costs of the showgrounds, Mr McGhee said he and his fellow Show Society members were thankful for the community's assistance.

"We'd like to thank all the sponsors and the local community for all their ongoing support,” he said.