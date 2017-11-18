Menu
Rolleston Roos reign victorious

TITANS: Springsure Mountain Men and the Rolleston Roos after last year's league versus union charity match in Springsure. CONTRIBUTED

LAST Saturday night saw the Springsure Mountain Men Rugby League Club clash with the Rolleston Roos Union Club in the annual league versus union Ivy Anderson Charity Match.

Rolleston Roos club treasurer Nathan Blackburn said it was a great game and a great night for the community.

"The score was 29-22 to the Rolleston Roos, this was the first year of the Roos winning it,” Mr Blackburn said. "Everyone had a big smile on their face, it was a massive relief for the boys that it could and did happen.

"In previous years the Roos have been unable to match it with the Mountain Men in the league half of the game, but this year, even though the score was 22-0 it was a closer game then the score reflected.

"At half time I knew we were still in it and knew it was going to be close.

"I'm sure the Mountain Men will be very keen to regain the title next year.”

Mr Blackburn said the feedback from the community had been great and everyone enjoyed the night.

"Highlights of the night were the quality of football played by both teams on the night, with the season finished some months ago the game was really high quality,” Mr Blackburn said.

"For me another highlight was some of the big tackles that were made on the field, made me glad I was in the commentary box.

"Both clubs would like to thank the community for the support that was shown on the weekend, as the night would not be successful without the communities support.”

The league versus union match will be on again next year and will continue with the Roos holding the champions title, which the Mountain Men will be keen to take back.

