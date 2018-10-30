CQ town smashed by 117km/h winds

STORM CARNAGE: Rolleston Campdraft Association posted images of their badly destroyed remains of their shower block.

STORM CARNAGE: Rolleston Campdraft Association posted images of their badly destroyed remains of their shower block. Rolleston Campdraft Association

TUESDAY 6.30AM: THE clean-up will begin in Rolleston today, after cyclone-force winds wreaked havoc on the small town.

Showers and storms are set to continue across Central Queensland until Thursday.

UPDATE 8.25pm: AS THE rain tumbles down in Rockhampton, it appears that the most destructive storm cells have avoided the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that there were now isolated severe thunderstorms moving towards the east coast and have shifted their warning area.

"While extensive severe thunderstorm activity has eased, redevelopment may occur across the Central Highlands and Coalfields and down through the southern Capricornia later this evening and into Tuesday morning," the BoM's latest warning said.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Marlborough, Sarina and Byfield.

LATEST RADAR: This rainfall radar image for 8.20pm shows Rockhampton finally getting hit by the rain and a vicious storm cell travelling to the north. BoM

"Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts and the warning for these districts is cancelled."

UPDATE 7.10pm: STORM cells are making their way towards the coast with the Bureau of Meteorology advising that the destructive storm was weakening but severe storms remained across the eastern interior.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

WARNING MAP: This is the latest warning map issued at 6.25pm showing the shifting thunderstorm threat to CQ. Bureau of Meteorology

Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Blackwater, Baralaba, Marlborough, St Lawrence, Woorabinda, Theodore, Moura, Duaringa and Mount Morgan.

According to the rain radar, Rockhampton is set to miss the worst of the storms, which look to be passing to the west and south.

RAIN RADAR: This is the latest rainfall radar, taken at 7pm. It shows a severe storm west of Rockhampton. Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE 6pm: WINDS the equivalent of a Category 2 tropical cyclone have torn a path through Rolleston, a town south east of Emerald.

Dramatic pictures have emerged after the town was battered by wind gusts up to 117km/h during a 10 minute period when a storm cell passed through.

Rolleston Campdraft Association posted pictures onto Facebook of the remains of their shower block saying "need rain but not these wild storms".

Photos View Photo Gallery

See below the latest severe storms warning map.

MAP: This was the warning area at 5.05pm yesterday. Bureau of Meteorology

This is the latest rainfall radar.

LATEST RADAR: This is the most recent rainfall radar image of Capricornia at 6.10pm. Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE 4.50pm: 117km/h wind gusts were recorded during an intense 10 minute period at Rolleston airport at 4pm this afternoon as the CQ region prepares to be hit by a number of storms.

Sever thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of in parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia.

WARNING UPDATED: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of CQ. Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology have released their latest warning map, noting in particular the destructive storms near Rolleston and Capella are moving north-east towards Woorabinda and Duaringa.

LATEST RADAR: A number of storms have taken shape in the latest CQ radar image. Bureau of Meteorology

Other storm cells appear to be heading towards Dingo and Middlemount.

UPDATE 3.20pm: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 2.42pm for people living in parts of Western Capricornia.

Severe thunderstorms are developing across the south-eastern interior and are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Blackwater, Taroom, Rolleston, Springsure, Injune, Capella and Carnarvon National Park.

THUNDERSTORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued For people in parts of Capricornia. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people in warning zones to:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

LATEST RADAR: Storms are flaring up in Western-Central Queensland according to the 3.30pm rainfall radar. Bureau of Meteorology

EARLIER: THE antidote to Capricornia's oppressive heat and humidity is on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a chance of thunderstorms and rain soaking a large area, north to Marlborough, west past Emerald, east to Yeppoon and south to Agnes Waters today.

Areas in Capricornia are set to receive between 10 and 50 mm of rain.

FORECAST RAINFALL: Central Queensland is set to receive some decent rainfall today. Bureau of Meteorology

A thunderstorms are likely over inland parts, possibly severe with heavy falls with the area south of Emerald, near Springsure and Rolleston most likely to receive decent rain.

Storm warnings are anticipated to be announced later this afternoon and The Morning Bulletin will keep you up to date with rolling coverage.

PREDICTED RAIN: CQ rain forecast from Bureau of Meteorology. Bureau of Meteorology

Yesterday, Rockhampton sweated through humid, hazy conditions with a maximum temperature of 38.2°C.

Relief arrived after 10.30pm last night with the rain gauge at the Rockhampton Airport gathering 2.2mm and another 0.2mm after 9.30am this morning.

READ: Showers set to cool off scorching CQ

Today's CQ forecast:

Biloela: Showers. Storm likely. 29°C

Gladstone: Shower or two. Possible storm. 28°C

Rockhampton: Shower or two. Possible storm. 31°C

Yeppoon: Shower or two. Possible storm. 27°C

CURRENT RAINFALL: Bureau of Meteorology's latest rain radar image, taken at 1.30pm. Contributed

Tomorrow's Capricornia forecast:

Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h early in the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 19°C and 22°C with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Did you get any rain?

Send in your rain totals and pictures to tmbully@capnews.com.au