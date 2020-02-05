ROMANCE: Couple tie the knot in dream location

TRUE LOVE: Nathan and Zarah West were married at Henderson Park Farm Retreat on October 5, 2019.

IT WAS a perfect day for an Emerald couple when they tied the knot surrounded by friends and family.

Nathan West and Zarah Simpson became Mr and Mrs West on October 5 at the “ever stunning” Henderson Park Farm Retreat in Rockhampton.

“It’s absolutely stunning,” Mrs West said.

“It was very surreal, but it was lovely.”

She said all the stress from the lead up to the day disappeared when she walked down the aisle and saw a tear in the eye of her husband-to-be.

“He’s a bit of a toughy and he was crying – just a little cry – but it was nice to see,” Mrs West said.

“It was really special.”

When Mr West looked back on the day, he said the best part was that he got to marry the love of his life.

The Emerald couple, who were engaged on January 21, held an intimate ceremony and fun and relaxed reception with about 70 close friends and family.

Mrs West said the second-best thing on the day was their photographer, Photography by Jess Edwards, capturing all the special moments.

Parents of the bride: Craig and Fiona Simpson

Parents of the groom: Bruce and Lesley West

Bridal party: Tim West, Sam West, Grace Simpson and Emily Irons

Dress: White Lily Couture

Suits: Stewart’s in Emerald

Rings: Facets Showcase Jewellers