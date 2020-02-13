Menu
TOP LOOKOUT: Fred's Gorge in the Minerva Hills National Park near Springsure. Photo: Chris Seaforth
News

Romantic spots to check out this weekend

Kristen Booth
13th Feb 2020 3:00 PM

HAPPY Valentine’s Day to all the romantics out there. If you want to head outdoors this weekend, pack a picnic, round up your mates and enjoy the many great locations the region has to offer.

Fred’s Gorge lookout

This is one of the many lookouts found in the Minerva Hills National Park, Springsure. Follow the road to Fred’s Gorge day-use area and have a bush picnic with a view from the top of the mountain. This site offers shelter sheds, toilets and drinking water.

Carnarvon Gorge

Hidden in the Carnarvon National Park is a hidden oasis full of sandstone cliffs, unique walking tracks surrounded by wildlife. Make the most of the adventure and stay the night at the camping grounds.

Blackdown Tablelands

Take a drive past Blackwater and make your way into the Blackdown Tableland National Park. Check out one of the many lookouts and walking tracks, or venture further to see the popular Rainbow Falls. Cool off in the pool at the bottom of the waterfall or check out the rock pools at the top.

Fairbairn Dam

If you want a quiet evening close to Emerald, head to the Fairbairn Dam and watch the sun set over the water. Take a picnic rug or dine out at Lake Maraboon Holiday Village while enjoying the peaceful surrounds.

