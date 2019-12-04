Roomful of stories to raise the roof of imagination

Young children and teenagers are being encouraged to read through a summer reading program.

KIDS and teens around the region are set to rave about reading in the ‘off-season’ this school holidays with the Summer Reading Club Program.

Featuring a slightly different format to previous years, the program run at Isaac Libraries aims to engage even more young readers in 2019 through a 40-day reading challenge with participants able to earn a fun reward for their efforts.

The Summer Reading Club Program, created especially for children and young people, is a free program led by State Library of Queensland (SLQ) and run in public libraries across the state.

Mayor Anne Baker said children aged from four to 17 years were encouraged to register for the program aimed at inspiring young imaginations and a love of libraries, language and reading.

“Reading is an essential skill for everyone, and our libraries are the perfect space to encourage the development of a high level of literacy in young people,” she said.

“Stories are everywhere waiting to be discovered and this year’s theme, A Roomful of Stories, offers young readers an exciting opportunity to discover new characters and worlds within the pages of books.

“Celebrating the International Year of Indigenous Language, this year’s program will also draw attention to the use of spoken language as being central to storytelling and self-expression.”

The Summer Reading Club program runs from December 1 until January 31 next year with participants able to engage with the program online at summerreadingclub.org.au and in Isaac libraries.

“Council’s library staff work hard to provide a fantastic range of age-appropriate, interactive activities and programs to keep young minds engaged, particularly over the longer summer break,” Ms Baker said.

“I encourage families to come and connect with their local library this school holidays, especially if they haven’t visited before, and be part of the fun, engaging and educational activities that are on offer.”

Register for the 40-day reading challenge this week at all Isaac Libraries, however participants can become part of the program at any time.

For more information about the Summer Reading Club or what’s on at Isaac libraries this summer, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/library-arts-and-culture/home.