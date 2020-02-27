Menu
A Mercedes worth $150,000 stolen while family sleeps, in Waverley.
Crime

Roosters coach’s $150k Mercedes stolen while family slept

by Mark Morri
27th Feb 2020 2:35 PM
Thieves have stolen a high-performance Mercedes vehicle worth $150,000 from the home of Roosters coach Trent Robinson overnight.

The premiership-winning coach discovered his Waverly home had been broken into about 8am on Wednesday morning, police said.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson at training at Moore Park.
A handbag and car keys were missing, along with the family's Mercedes GLC63 parked in the driveway.

Robinson is an ambassador for Mercedes and the car is part of his sponsorship deal with the company. He regularly addresses Mercedes dealerships and staff about his views on winning and leadership.

His wife Sandra said the family didn't hear a thing.

"They came in and stole my handbag and Trent's wallet," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's scary," she said. "The kids were asleep they are two, seven and ten.

"They took some wooden slats and snuck in to get keys. We are only renting while we renovate. We are just relieved no one was hurt."

Police have released CCTV of the theft and are calling for public assistance. Picture: NSW Police
Police have released CCTV footage of two men breaking into the vehicle while the family slept in their Waverly home.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, and an investigation is underway.

The men are described only as wearing hoodies and gloves.

The car is a blue 2019-model Mercedes GLC63 station wagon with registration plate EEI 05E.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The family’s Mercedes worth $150,000 was stolen. Picture: NSW Police
