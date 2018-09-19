Menu
Login
The disgraced comedian has revealed what’s in store for her character
The disgraced comedian has revealed what’s in store for her character
TV

Roseanne Barr furious over character’s death

by Francesca Bacardi
19th Sep 2018 6:57 AM

ROSEANNE Barr has revealed how the Roseanne spin-off show, The Conners, will be getting rid of her character: death by opioid overdose.

Barr appeared on Brandon Straka's YouTube show, Walk Away, over the weekend and announced that her namesake character wasn't written off gently, the New York Post reports.

"Oh ya, they killed her," she said, adding, "They have her die of an opioid overdose."

Barr slammed ABC for giving her character that ending and said it insulted the fans "who loved that family in that show".

Despite her issues, she's resigned herself to her character's end.

Barr confessed she was unhappy with her character’s ending
Barr confessed she was unhappy with her character’s ending

 

"There's nothing I can do about it," she acknowledged. "It's done. It's over."

Roseanne co-star John Goodman previously revealed that Barr's character would be killed off but didn't say how she would die.

"I guess [my character will] be mopey and sad because his wife's dead," he said.

This story first appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
axed dead entertainment race row rosanne tv show roseanne barr tv show twitter comments

Top Stories

    Emotional farewell

    Emotional farewell

    News The very last Dougie St Markets went out with a bang.

    Fun Day to help our farmers

    Fun Day to help our farmers

    News Emerald World of Learning raised more than $2500 to help farmers.

    Central Highlands remain dry

    Central Highlands remain dry

    News No rain in sight for Central Highlands.

    Impact on local health services

    Impact on local health services

    News Provide feedback on local hospital and health services

    Local Partners