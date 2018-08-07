NRL Teams: Broncos backline shuffle; Eels’ shock

Kalyn Ponga could switch to the halves, Cameron Smith is set to play despite a foot injury, Darius Boyd switches back to fullback and Paul Vaughan is out for the Dragons.

Kalyn Ponga could switch to the halves, Cameron Smith is set to play despite a foot injury, Darius Boyd switches back to fullback and Paul Vaughan is out for the Dragons.

BRAD Arthur has pulled a selection shock, naming Corey Norman at fullback for their clash with the Dragons.

The Eels need wins as they strive to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon and the coaching staff believe their best chance is to hand Norman the No.1 jersey and promote Jaeman Salmon to five-eighth where he'll tema up with Mitchell Moses.

Bevan French has been named on the extended bench and may be cut altogether.

Meanwhile, Wayne Bennett has moved his skipper Darius Boyd back to the custodian role, with Gehamat Shibasaki getting the nod at centre, and Jamayne Isaako moving out to the wing.

The upheaval at the foot of the mountains hasn't impacted on the team list, with the only change to the run-on side being Reagan Campbell-Gillard's return to starting prop.

Cowboys v Broncos

Thursday, 7:50pm, 1300 Smiles Stadium

Cowboys: 1 Te Maire Martin, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Enari Tuala, 4 Kane Linnett, 5 Justin O'Neill, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matt Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Jordan McLean, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14 Ben Hampton, 15 John Asiata, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Scott Bolton

Reserves: 18 Ethan Lowe, 19 Gideon Gela-Mosby, 20 Lachlan Coote, 24 Francis Molo

SuperCoach analysis: Shaun Fensom (concussion) is replaced on the bench by Corey Jensen.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 David Fifita, 13 Joe Ofahengaue, Interchange: 14 Sam Tagataese, 15 Patrick Mago, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Kotoni Stags

Reserves: 18 George Fai, 19 Troy Dargan, 20 Jordan Kahu, 21 Tevita Pangai Jnr

Darius Boyd has returned to fullback for the Broncos. Photo: AAP

SuperCoach analysis: Wayne Bennett has wielded the selection axe. Jordan Kahu has been dropped, Darius Boyd returns to fullback, Jamayne Isaako moves to right wing and Gehamat Shibasaki makes his debut at left centre. Tevita Pangai jnr (hamstring/groin) is unlikely to play after being dropped to reserves with David Fifita to start in the back row. Josh McGuire (suspension) is replaced at lock by Joe Ofahengaue. Sam Tagataese and Patrick Mago join the bench.

Warriors v Knights

Friday, 6:00pm, Mt Smart Stadium

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Adam Blair, 13 Simon Mannering,

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Leivaha Pulu, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Peta Hiku

Reserves: 18 Anthony Gelling, 20 Joseph Vuna, 21 Chris Satae, 22 Karl Lawton

SuperCoach analysis: Sam Lisone (suspension) is replaced on the bench by Peta Hiku. Bunty Afoa is named pending his trip to the NRL judiciary.

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Cory Denniss, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Jack Cogger, 7 Mitchell Pearce (c), 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Daniel Saifiti, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Mitch Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra

Interchange: 14 Jamie Buhrer (c), 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Pasami Saulo, 17 JJ Felise Reserves: 18 Nick Meaney, 19 Josh King, 20 Brock Lamb, 21 Luke Yates

SuperCoach analysis: Prop Josh King is out with Herman Ese'ese to start and Pasami Saulo to debut off the bench. Mitchell Pearce (quad) and Kalyn Ponga (ankle) have both been named.

There will be no lack of motivation this weekend. (Phil Hillyard)

Rabbitohs v Roosters

Friday, 7:50pm, ANZ Stadium

Rabbioths: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Campbell Graham, 3 Hymel Hunt, 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Richie Kennar, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Tom Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess (c)

Interchange: 14 Braidon Burns, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola, Reserves: 18 Billy Brittain, 19 Kyle Turner, 20 Dean Britt, 21 Tyrell Fuimaono

SuperCoach analysis: Adam Doueihi (ACL, season) is replaced on the wing by Richie Kennar in the only change.

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Ryan Matterson, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Boyd Cordner, 12 Isaac Liu, 13 Victor Radley

Interchange: 14 Dylan Napa, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Sean O'Sullivan, Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Kurt Baptiste, 20 Matthew Ikuvalu, 21 Lindsay Collins

SuperCoach analysis: No changes following a strong run of form with five-eighth Luke Keary (knee) still a few weeks away.

Titans v Panthers

Saturday, 3:00pm, Cbus Super Stadium

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Konrad Hurrell, 4 Brenko Lee, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Keegan Hipgrave, 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Moeaki Fotuaika,16 Jack Stockwell, 17 Will Matthews

Reserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Brendan Elliot, 20 Jai Whitbread, 21 Kane Elgey

SuperCoach analysis: Keegan Hipgrave returns in the second row, pushing Will Matthews to the bench and Jai Whitbread to the reserves.

Panthers: 1 Tyrone Peachey, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6 James Maloney (c), 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 James Tamou, 9 Sione Katoa, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 James Fisher-Harris

Interchange: 14 Tyrone May, 15 Trent Merrin, 16 Moses Leota, 17 Corey Harawira-Naera

Reserves: 18 Christian Crichton, 19 Jack Hetherington, 20 Kaide Ellis, 21 Wayde Egan

SuperCoach analysis: Reagan Campbell-Gillard returns to the starting side for Moses Leota in the only change.

The Sea Eagles will be hoping their winning form continues. Picture: Brett Costello

Sea Eagles v Bulldogs

Saturday, 5:30pm, Lottoland

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Bradley Parker, 6 Dylan Walker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Manase Fainu, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Shaun Lane, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Trent Hodkinson, 15 Kelepi Tanginoa, 16 Jack Gosiewski, 17 Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18 Frank Winterstein, 19 Matthew Wright, 20 Thomas Wright, 21 Toafofoa Sipley

SuperCoach analysis: No changes.

Bulldogs: 1 Will Hopoate, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Kerrod Holland, 5 Reimis Smith, 6 Lachlan Lewis, 7 Jeremy Marshall-King, 8 Aiden Tolman, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14 Fa'amanu Brown, 15 Danny Fualalo, 16 Ofahiki Ogden, 17 Chris Smith

Reserves: 19 Greg Eastwood, 20 Matthew Frawley, 21 Renouf Toomaga, 23 John Olive

SuperCoach analysis: Jeremy Marshall-King returns at halfback for Matt Frawley. Prop David Klemmer (suspension) is back, pushing Danny Fualalo to the bench and Greg Eastwood to the reserves.

Corey Norman has been shifted to fullback

Eels v Dragons

Saturday, 7:30pm, ANZ Stadium

Eels: 1 Corey Norman, 2 Jarryd Hayne, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Clint Gutherson (c), 5 George Jennings, 6 Jaeman Salmon, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Siosaia Vave, 9 Reed Mahoney, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Marata Niukore, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14 Will Smith, 15 Kane Evans, 16 Peni Terepo, 17 Brad Takairangi

Reserves: 18 Bevan French, 19 David Gower, 20 Oregan Kaufusi, 21 Raymond Stone

SuperCoach analysis: Major reshuffle. Rookie Jaeman Salmon starts at five-eighth, Corey Norman to fullback, Clint Gutherson to centre, Jarryd Hayne to wing and Bevan French out. Will Smith returns on the bench.

Dragons: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Jordan Pereira, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Blake Lawrie, 17 Luciano Leilua

Reserves: 18 Jacob Host, 19 Nene Macdonald, 20 Zachary Lomax, 21 Hame Sele

SuperCoach analysis: Prop Paul Vaughan (ankle, finals) is replaced by Leeson Ah Mau with Blake Lawrie added to the bench.

Raiders v Tigers

Sunday, 2:00pm, GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1 Nick Cotric, 2 Brad Abbey, 3 Blake Austin, 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Aidan Sezer, 7 Sam Williams, 8 Iosia Soliola, 9 Josh Hodgson (c), 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Joseph Tapine, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Josh Papalii

Interchange: 14 Dunamis Lui, 15 Shannon Boyd, 16 Siliva Havili, 17 Luke Bateman

Reserves: 18 Liam Knight, 19 Jack Murchie, 20 Makahesi Makatoa, 21 Emre Guler

SuperCoach analysis: No changes.

Tigers: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6 Benji Marshall, 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Robbie Farah, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Michael Chee Kam, 12 Luke Garner, 13 Elijah Taylor (c)

Interchange: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Suaso Sue, 16 Robbie Rochow, 17 Matt Eisenhuth

Reserves: 18 Jacob Liddle, 19 Chris McQueen, 20 Pita Godinet, 21 Mahe Fonua

SuperCoach analysis: Malakai Watene-Zelezniak replaces Corey Thompson (ankle, season) on the wing, although Mahe Fonua (broken arm) is lurking in reserves as he aims to return.

Cameron Smith has been cleared of serious injury.

Storm v Sharks

Sunday, 4:00pm, AAMI Park

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14 Kenny Bromwich, 15 Tim Glasby, 16 Christian Welch, 17 Joe Stimson

Reserves: 18 Tui Kamikamica, 19 Brandon Smith, 20 Cheyse Blair, 21 Brodie Croft

SuperCoach analysis: Suliasi Vunivalu (compassionate leave) returns on the wing for Cheyse Blair.

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Josh Dugan, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Sione Katoa, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 Paul Gallen (c)

Interchange: 14 Scott Sorensen, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Aaron Woods, 17 Jayson Bukuya

Reserves: 18 Joseph Paulo, 19 Ava Seumanufagai, 20 Sosaia Feki, 21 Kyle Flanagan

SuperCoach analysis: No changes.