Route review: Park Run is sprinting into Emerald

WITH a recent influx of runners coming to Emerald the Central Highlands Triathlon Club is on a mission to make the town even more runner-friendly.

The club has been working toward bringing Park Run to the town since it received a local grant in October last year.

The process is well under-way with Park Run in the process of reviewing potential routes.

Park Run Territory Directory, Craig Murrell visited Emerald last week to review the options.

"We are looking for a safe environment, which will appeal to people to come back,” he said.

"We also need to consider an area with facilities such as toilets and play areas, anything that will encourage the community to come out and join Park Run.

"Park Run is about getting everyone in the community involved.

"We want the event to be accessible for all levels of runners and walkers. It is for everyone- families, parents with prams and even the family dog.”

Local triathlete and Park Run organiser Jen Bennett said the weekly run will be great addition to the Emerald community.

"There are so many runners in Emerald, and the involvement is growing all the time,” she said.

"We also want to encourage families to get involved. It's a free weekly event which will promote a healthy community.

"Once you sign up to Park Run you can participate anywhere you go.

"In that sense it will encourage people who are travelling to stay a few days longer or encourage people from other towns or Rockhampton to visit.

"It will help to show off our town.”

Park Run is a free weekly timed 5km run held in locations across the country. Participants register on the Park Run website before the run.

Mr Murrell said the distance of Park Run allows everyone to get involved.

"It is a 5km distance which is achievable for anyone,”

"For athletes a great training session, but it is also a short enough distance which is achievable for anyone.”

Rockhampton is currently the closest Park Run location to Emerald. Once Park Run is up and running it will be held at 7am on Saturday morning.