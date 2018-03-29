Menu
Login
News

Catapulted! Feline flung at neighbour’s house

The RSPCA is trying to track down the person who hurled a cat into a neighbour's property. Picture: Supplied
The RSPCA is trying to track down the person who hurled a cat into a neighbour's property. Picture: Supplied
by Darren Cartwright

A man who hurtled a black cat several metres at a neighbour's window has yet to be identified but the RSPCA is determined to find him.

A video of the sickening incident was posted on Snapchat.

It was captured by an anonymous person who then sent it to media outlets, along with a mobile phone number, according to RSPCA spokesman Michael Beattie.

The RSPCA is trying to track down the person who hurled a cat into a neighbour's property. Picture: Supplied
The RSPCA is trying to track down the person who hurled a cat into a neighbour's property. Picture: Supplied

The video shows a man wearing a hi-vis shirt and blue shorts, taking a step or two towards the neighbouring house while tossing the black moggie which hits a window and falls.

The man then runs back towards his house, trying to control his laughter, while a mate also struggles to contain his excitement at the cat being hurtled several metres.

Mr Beattie said an RSPCA inspector called the number that was sent with video but no one answered and they also attempted to contact the person on Facebook messenger but they did not reply.

"There was a text exchange between the inspector and the owner of the phone who said it was the wrong number," Mr Beattie said."

He said the incident may have occurred in Ipswich, only because that is where the sender of the video was allegedly from.

It is unknown if the cat was hurt in the incident.

The RSPCA said anyone with information on the identity of the person should call 1300 ANIMAL.

Two people are seen laughing after the cat was thrown into a neighbouring property. Picture: Supplied
Two people are seen laughing after the cat was thrown into a neighbouring property. Picture: Supplied

Topics:  cat editors picks house rspca thrown

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners