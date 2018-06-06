RSPCA gives warning on dressing up pets in frocks

PUPPY LOVE: Bubbles Barbierato and her adorable pup Lily enjoy putting on a frock and hitting the town.

ON SOCIAL media you'll find a world of accounts dedicated to over-the-top dressed pets.

But the RSPCA is warning dressing up pets and forcing them into unnatural scenarios can be problematic, to the point that it can be considered animal cruelty.

An RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said they don't recommend putting pets in outfits.

"All pets are different and some may not mind it but it shouldn't be put above the animals wellness," Mr Beatty said.

The animal welfare group have developed guidelines to safely dress your pooch.

Avoid restrictive items, ensure all clothing is appropriately fit to the animal and don't ignore signs of distress from your pet.

"If the animal is showing visible signs of distress such as trying to wriggle out of the clothes, whimpering or growling, then you need to take it off," Mr Beatty said.

You may have seen Warwick local Bubbles Barbierato around town with her maltese cross toy poodle Lily sporting some colourful frocks.

"She's one of those cute fluffy dogs so I couldn't resist putting her in something," Miss Barbierato said.

The 20-year-old has had Lily for five years and said she hasn't had any problems when wearing outfits.

"She loves it, every time she sees a dress come out she runs around and gets excited."

Miss Barbierato said there was a limit on what you should put pets in.

"Some things can be extreme, but as long as the animal is comfortable it doesn't bother me."