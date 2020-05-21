Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

RSPCA seizes hundreds of animals in Toowoomba pet store raid

Michael Nolan
by
21st May 2020 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RSPCA animal welfare agents seized hundreds of animals from a Toowoomba pet store during a raid.  

The search executed yesterday at Pets Galore resulted in the seizure of hundreds of animals which included birds, rodents, cats and a dog. 

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the animals were seized due to alleged breaches of the Animal Care and Protection Act (ACPA).

"It is disappointing we are again having to remove animals from a pet store," he said. 

"Those in the community who attend pet stores expect a certain level of care and certainly expect those animals to be housed appropriately and are healthy. 

"Pet stores have a duty of care under the Act (ACPA) to ensure that all animals in their control are cared for accordingly, just like those who ultimately purchase animals from them."

The matter is still under investigation and no charges have been laid. 

The Chronicle has contacted the store for comment.

More Stories

animal welfare pets galore rspca
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding boost secures future of community legal services

        premium_icon Funding boost secures future of community legal services

        News Multimillion-dollar funding boost for Central Queensland community legal centre centre.

        Win for workers: Families’ relief over mine death laws

        premium_icon Win for workers: Families’ relief over mine death laws

        Politics ‘We have been advocating for this for a long time’.

        Truck driver road death rate reverses 20-year trend

        premium_icon Truck driver road death rate reverses 20-year trend

        Business Truck drivers on the road last year were 2.5 times more likely to die in a crash...

        BEYOND THE SCARS: Why Tiana is stronger inside and out

        premium_icon BEYOND THE SCARS: Why Tiana is stronger inside and out

        People and Places When she looks in the mirror now, she wears her scars with pride.