BUST: Seven marijuana plants were found at a Rubyvale property. Photo:Sue Ogrocki
News

Rubyvale man’s backyard home to marijuana plants

Kristen Booth
10th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
A MAN, who grew seven cannabis plants at home, used a bronze candleholder to smoke the drug.

Police attended the Rubyvale address of John Charles Sander about 7.30am on January 29 with a search warrant.

They located a bronze candleholder that had been turned into a bong with a piece of hose attached, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

Police also located a brass pipe, set of digital scales and a sieve, all used in relation to smoking cannabis.

The court heard police found seven cannabis plants, ranging from 20cm to 80cm in height, scattered around the backyard.

Sander pleaded guilty to possessing utensils and producing dangerous materials at court today.

He told the court he suffered from PTSD and had been seeing a psychologist for about six months.

Magistrate Robert Walker told Sander it was important he didn’t rely on illicit substances as a form of medication.

Sander was required to be of good behaviour for six-months, to attend a drug and alcohol referral session and told to forfeit the items. No conviction was recorded.

