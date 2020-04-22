Rubyvale student creates new item for school uniform

Nick McDonald, 12, taught himself how to make bow ties over the Easter break.

THIS year’s Easter school holidays were different for many students across the region.

While they would usually travel with their family, or hang out with groups of friends, students were encouraged to stay home to abide by restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Rather than just sitting in front of the TV or playing computer, Rubyvale’s Nick McDonald, 12, learnt a new skill.

In between baking, cooking and helping around the yard, the Year 7 student made two bow ties with the help of his mum, Gail, and her sewing machine.

“My eldest son is 25 and learnt to sew, so thought Nick could learn too,” Mrs McDonald said.

“The boys seem to like it because it’s like driving with the pedal.

“I’m very proud of him for giving it a go.”

At the end of Term 1, Emerald Christian College principal Graeme Johnston switched from his usual ties to bow ties when he was advised they carried less germs and were safer during the pandemic.

With only two or three in his collection, he put a challenge out to students to make him some more.

“Mum and I Googled how to make one and we thought it would be good because I’ve never used a sewing machine and have never stitched,” Nick said.

He said the hardest part was making sure his fingers weren’t near the needle on the sewing machine and he pricked himself a few times trying to hand stitch the ends.

Nick decided to document the process for his ‘personal project’ assignment where students were required to make something they hadn’t made before.

“It felt good because I’ve made something not just for my own purpose but for other people,” Nick said.

Emerald Christian College principal Graeme Johnston sporting a brand new bow tie made by Year 7 student Nicholas McDonald.

The project also went towards his Duke of Edinburgh Bridge Award, for learning a new skill.

“He was pretty proud of himself,” Mrs McDonald said.

“He gave the first ‘practise’ one to his dad.

“And he put the second one in the post and mailed it to his principal.”

Nick said the second one was pink and blue to match the Emerald Christian College school uniform.

Principal Graeme Johnston wore the hand made bow tie on the second day of Term 2 and publicly thanked Nick during the Facebook live video.

“Seeing a student in Year 7 taking initiative is pretty cool,” he said.