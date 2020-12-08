Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

OM forced into embarassing apology

8th Dec 2020 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM

Scott Morrison has apologised to Kevin Rudd over claims he has repeatedly left and re-entered Australia throughout the pandemic.

Mr Rudd took issue with a comment Mr Morrison made on Monday afternoon when he was questioned over why Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer had been able to "leave and re-enter (Australia) multiple times this year".

In his response, Mr Morrison claimed Mr Rudd "has done the same thing".

The comment infuriated the former PM, who blasted it as an "utter falsehood".

"I have not left Australia since returning home from New York in March. I haven't even left Queensland. The Morrison Government's own records will prove this," Mr Rudd said in a statement.

"Mr Morrison's suggestion that I have claimed a rare quarantine place for myself, knowing that it would deprive a fellow Australian of the opportunity to be home for Christmas, is insulting."

The Prime Minister has written to the clerk of the House of Representatives to correct the record and to apologise to Mr Rudd, a spokesman for Mr Morrison told the Guardian.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks kevin riudd pm politics quarantine scott morrison travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Young Rockets fire on their home floor

        Premium Content Young Rockets fire on their home floor

        Basketball GALLERIES: More than 40 games played as U16, U18 boys and girls teams do battle in...

        Howzat: CQ player’s incredible bowling figures

        Premium Content Howzat: CQ player’s incredible bowling figures

        Cricket Left-arm paceman stars for Rockhampton at inaugural CQ T20 Carnival.

        WARNING: Damaging winds, heavy rainfall for parts of CQ

        Premium Content WARNING: Damaging winds, heavy rainfall for parts of CQ

        News The expected conditions could offer some reprieve to the heat-stricken areas.