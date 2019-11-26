Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
Politics

Rudd warns of return of the 'yellow peril'

26th Nov 2019 1:26 PM

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd has blasted the Morrison government's management of the China relationship and warned of a return of the "yellow peril".

Mr Rudd acknowledged managing relations with China had always been difficult, but urged the government to develop a clear and consistent strategy.

"It should be crystal clear about our national objectives in relation to China, just as it should be clear in its understanding of what China's objectives are in relation to Australia," he said in Canberra on Tuesday.

More Stories

china former prime minister international politics kevin rudd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        premium_icon ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        News Sophie Horne thought about her mother as she lay on the concrete outside a music festival, convinced she was going to die.

        Fireys battle against ‘Big Brother’ controls

        premium_icon Fireys battle against ‘Big Brother’ controls

        News New approach to hose down Blue Card political firefight between rural fireys and...

        Community Christmas appeal in full swing

        Community Christmas appeal in full swing

        News The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre’s Linking Alms program ensures that everyone gets...