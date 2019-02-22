Rugby league goes bowling

BOWLED OVER: MOL QLD Wellbeing manager Mark Bunting with CH MOL patron Alan McIndoe. INSET: Clint Day from Kestrel Rhinos with CH MOL president Mick Roach.

BOWLED OVER: MOL QLD Wellbeing manager Mark Bunting with CH MOL patron Alan McIndoe. INSET: Clint Day from Kestrel Rhinos with CH MOL president Mick Roach. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: Local rugby league teams, fans and players past and present are being invited to join the Men of League (MOL) Foundation for a bowls day.

The day is being held tomorrow, Saturday, February 23, at Emerald Bowls Club.

Men of League Foundation's Central Highlands Committee invites everyone, young and old, to join them for a chance to get together and have a fun day on the green whilst helping to raise important funds for the Men of League Foundation.

Central Highlands Committee president Mick Roach believes the day is sure to be a success for the committee.

He encouraged everyone in the Central Highlands region who shares their love of rugby league to come along and participate.

"The Men of League Emerald Bowls Day will be a great day on the greens,” Roach said.

"It will be a fun-filled, social day with lunch and lucky door prizes throughout the day to help raise funds.

"So even if your bowls game is off, you'll still have a chance of coming away a winner.

"It will be a nice opportunity to get your mates together to form a team of four.”

In a further boost for the bowls day, former Canberra, Queensland and Australian hooker Steve Walters will join Emerald legends Alan McIndoe and Steven Bell on the greens as special guests.

"With Steve joining Macca and Belly, be sure to join us to play a few ends, catch up after the rugby league off-season and get your tips and predictions in before the NRL season kicks off,” Roach said.

"It's also an honour to host Men of League CEO Stephen Lowndes at this year's event.

"Funds raised from the day go to helping the Men of League Foundation to care for those from within the rugby league community who may have fallen on hard times and need some assistance.”

Central Queensland mining rugby league team the Kestral Rhinos has also donated $2000 to the Men of League ahead of tomorrow's bowls day.

The team are known for competing in the annual Battle of the Mines rugby league carnival in Clermont.

Mr Roach said he hoped to see lots of people come along to Men of League's sixth annual Emerald Bowls Day.

"We help people with a range of services, from visits to those who may be feeling socially isolated to household improvements and financial support,” Roach said.

"If you can't join us on tomorrow, but would like to support us, we'd love for you to join the Foundation.

"Members of the rugby league community can join at www.menofleague.com.”

To book for the Men of League bowls day, call Emerald Bowls Club on 49821173 or send an email to centralhighlands@ menofleague.com