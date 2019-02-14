Rugby league tournament postponed to October

POSTPONED: The Moranbah Coalfields Sevens tournament has been moved to October.

Rugby League: The second ever Coalfields Sevens tournament, which was due to be held last weekend, has been postponed due to the weather conditions in Townsville and surrounds to October.

Organiser Teran McCasker said this week a new date was yet to be announced for the biggest Sevens event in Central Queensland.

Mr McCasker said he was expecting a full draw of teams including 16 mens' teams and 12 womens' teams.

"We've made the effort to expand it this year. Last year it was women's only and this year we've added a men's division and expanded the amount of teams that can compete,” he said.

Mr McCasker said there had been plenty of interest in the annual event which kicked off last year.

"Basically it's the only tournament of its kind west of Rockhampton. It's an Olympic sport and anybody can still make the Australian team.

"You can come from outback Australia and push your way through - you don't have to be from a big club in Brisbane.”

He said the October weekend would attract Queensland selectors "seeing whose available and grabbing names”.

"Last year there were two players selected who went to nationals with the Queensland team so they do definitely notice people.

"For women especially, there'll be players who have played for the NRL women's comp, so the high quality of players will be there but there's also players who are learning the game.”

Mr McCasker said the teams taking part in the opens tournament included a mixture of experience levels.

"You're bringing new people into the sport and especially in this region you're introducing them to a new sport. And you're always learning - it's a good experience for all. The experienced players love helping new players learn the game.”

A juniors clinic will also be held on the Friday afternoon/evening.

A prize pool of $12,500 will be divided between cup winner ($2500), cup runner-up ($1250), plate winner ($1000), plate runner-up ($750), bowl winner ($500), and shield winner ($250).

The Coalfields Sevens will be held at the Darryl Bourke Oval, Moranbah, and teams are still able to register for $500 per team at coalfieldssevens.com.