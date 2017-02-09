37°
News

Rugby teams ready for Waitangi showdown

Jessica Dorey
| 1st Feb 2017 10:25 AM
FACE-OFF: Mitchell Smith and Gee Martin.
FACE-OFF: Mitchell Smith and Gee Martin. Jessica Dorey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE fierce battle between Central Highlands teams, New Zealand and The Rest of the World, is back again in Emerald tomorrow night for a blockbuster game of rugby union.

After a two-year winning streak in 2014 and 2015, New Zealand reclaimed the title last year. And make no mistake, the team of locals with New Zeland origin, are ready to leave everything on the field in order to keep a tight grip on the trophy.

With eight years experience in the showdown, both playing and coaching, New Zealand coach, Gee Martin wasn't shy about claiming his team will take home the title again this year.

"New Zealand will be on the trophy again this year,” he said.

"It's always a fierce competition, and it's always a great day.

"The match is not about structure, it's about the battle and who's toughest on the day.

"Whatever happens on the field on Waitangi Day, stays on the field.”

Both men and women's teams will take to the field in the annual event, but there's more to the night than just union.

"It's important to my culture and everyone in this community from New Zealand,” Mr Martin said.

"It's about sharing the passion of rugby.

"It's a day for everyone to come together and support each other.”

The Rest of the World co-captain Cameron Heath said it would be another blockbuster match between the two teams.

"It is the most physical game of the year,” he said.

"The Kiwis always put the big hits on.”

Central Queensland News

Topics:  rugby sport waitangi day

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Saleyard upgrades starting year on a high

Saleyard upgrades starting year on a high

After a year of competitive cattle prices, CQ saleyards have improved facilities during the Christmas break.

Mining job frustration

ANGRY LOCALS: BMA turns to FIFO workers.

Anger as BHP turns to FIFO workers.

CH Nursery: end of an era as business closes

WORKING SIDE-BY-SIDE: Dawn and Ray Garlick in 2007.

Central Highlands Nursery will close at the end of the month.

Success for August cotton

EXPERIMENTING: Orana farm manager Carlo Stangherlin with cotton in three different planting in October 2016.

Early planted cotton outperforms crops sown later in season.

Local Partners

1000-job revival with new $120M CQ mine

A town gripped in the coal industry's up-and-down cycle could have finally found its steadying force in a "world-class” mine.

Want a job? This CQ coal mine is recruiting workers now

Demand from South-East Asia fuelled the restart of the mine last October.

A Glencore mine plans to recruit workers during the next few weeks.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

TOM Hiddleston has finally spoken about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, the reason they broke up and why he wore that I (heart) T.S. shirt.

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

A Triumph of Design on the Range

16 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $519,000

If you're looking for that unique home that has style and character, then this is for you! Situated in a quiet street, in an elevated position in the prestige...

For Sale Central Queensland Suburban Shopping Complex

37-39 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

Commercial The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops ... $845,000

The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops that enjoys good exposure to passing traffic as well as offering 47 bitumen sealed car parks. It...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $510,000

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $329,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Large Family Home on 1.59 Acres with a Granny Flat!

75 Fons Drive, Glendale 4711

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This beautiful family home is not one to miss inspecting and is situated approx.15 minute drive from Stockland Shopping Centre in Glendale with beautiful gardens...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $775,000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Best Value Home Site

11 (Lot 104) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 104 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $166,900

Lot 104 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,513m2 at only $166,900. Lot 104 has town water...

Motivated Vendors Due To Job Transfer - Now Reduced To $429,000

13 McColl Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $429,000

This is THE Ultimate Family Home - massive in size, sensationally refurbished, ultra modern decore and brilliant in presentation. Welcome to 13 McColl Street...

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/Perfect Private Setting - Just Off Feez Street - Selling Now!

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

What a fantastic Property - a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care landscaped...

Lot 6 Bushpea Court, Forest Park

12 (Lot 6) Bushpea Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $189,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 6, a well-proportioned 1099m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!