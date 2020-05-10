Rule confusion: When can our kids hit the playground again?

NOT FOR LONG: Playgrounds across the region remain closed but it has been revealed they will reopen soon. Photo: file

SEVERAL parents across the region say they are confused over restrictions surrounding playgrounds.

A number of mums have taken to the Emerald Mums Facebook page to find clarification on whether playgrounds have reopened, following their closure on March 30.

The confusion came after last weekend’s announcement allowing picnics and use of parks, with many parents asking if it included playgrounds.

Central Highlands Regional Council General Manager Communities John McDougall said the play equipment remained off limits.

“As per current Queensland Health direction, public playgrounds, skate parks, BMX tracks and outside gyms, including static exercise equipment in council parks, as well as public barbecues remain closed under non-essential business guidelines.”

However an announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday revealed playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms would be reopened from May 16, with a limit of 10 people at a time.

“As the lead agencies (Queensland Health, Queensland and Australian Government) ease restrictions, council will follow suit in line with their recommendations where possible,” Mr McDougall said.

“However, council would like to remind Central Highlands people that they themselves play the most critical role in keeping the Central Highlands region COVID-19 free.

“While the situation continues to change, please review Queensland Health information, follow the advice and use common sense to keep our region COVID-19 free and our vulnerable people safe.”