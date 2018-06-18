Menu
Sophie Monk is currently hosting Nine's new dating series, Love Island. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Celebrity

Sophie Monk’s rumoured new man

18th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

SOPHIE Monk has been single since ending her relationship with Stu Landy from The Bachelorette at the beginning of the year.

But there are rumours circulating that she has started to date again.

An "insider" told YahooBe that a relationship is brewing between the Love Island host and former Married at First Sight contestant, Ryan Gallagher.

Married At First Sight contestant Ryan Gallagher. Picture: Ian Currie
Sophie Monk has dated many high profile men, including Benji Madden. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
The insider alleges the two chat on the phone for hours and radio present and mutual friend, KIIS FM radio host Jackie O, paired the two up.

When asked whether he is enjoying female attention since appearing on MAFS, Ryan said: "I'm taken now."

The rumour did have some credibility, as Ryan did previously admit Sophie was his "ideal girl".

"I love a girl that's just herself and who doesn't have to wear makeup all the time," he told The Fix just last year.

 

Despite this little crush, the rumours have put to rest by both camps.

Sophie Monk's representatives denied the rumours by saying "She isn't dating anyone."

Ryan addressed the rumours on Instagram saying; "Sorry to break it but no we aren't together we are just friends Soph is an 11/10 and I'm a solid 2/10 on a good day. Those numbers don't work. But thank you media it was a lovely thought".

