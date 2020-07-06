Run in paradise: Regional triathlon gets green light

The 2020 Agnes Water Triathlon co-ordinator Garry Coleborn said the event being given the go ahead will be great for the town. Pictured: 2018 Agnes Water Triathlon.

ONE of regional Queensland’s most scenic triathlons will return in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic wiping other events from the calendar.

The Agnes Water triathlon was given the green light earlier this month and the event’s co-ordinator Garry Coleborn said it was great for the town and region.

“It will be a great boost to the town because there are only three or four major events which happen annually that attract bulk numbers of people,” Mr Coleborn said.

Last year’s triathlon weekend attracted 175 competitors from across the region including Hervey Bay and Bundaberg through to Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Mr Coleborn said the competitors drew an additional 350 people into town which helped to stimulate the local economy.

“A lot of them stay in accommodation overnight and visit our local pubs, cafes and restaurants.”

The kids aqua-thon, a run and swim event for children under the age of 14, will kick the weekend off at 2pm on Saturday, October 3.

Children under 14 must obtain parent or guardian consent before they are allowed to participate in the kids aqua-thon.

The come-and-tri event and the main triathlon will be held on Sunday, October 4 from 7.30am, starting from Tom Jeffrey Park in Agnes Water.

Children under 16 must have their parents consent before they are allowed to participate in the main triathlon.

The come-and-tri event will involve competitors tackling a 375 metre swim, a 10 kilometre ride and a 2.5 kilometre run.

The main triathlon is in ‘sprint’ format and competitors will swim 750 metres, ride 20 kilometres and run five kilometres.

The events are open to people of all ages and fitness levels, however, if you are feeling unwell or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 please refrain from competing.

Mr Coleborn said the event would be kept free from any COVID-19 scares as organisers keep up to date with Triathlon Australia guidelines.

“We’re keeping abreast with the Queensland Government website of course,” he said.

“But Triathlon Australia is really great and they have sanctioned most of the triathlons throughout Australia.”

To register for the 2020 Agnes Water Triathlon visit http://ow.ly/nfT930qWq4W or to volunteer at the triathlon contact Garry via admin@agneswatertriathlon.com.