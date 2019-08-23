Runners, traps flying in Dingo

THE Central Highlands racing action heads to Dingo tomorrow for the 30th edition of the Dingo Cup and the world dingo trap throwing competition.

The meeting has drawn strong competitive fields and there is sure to be big nominations for the world dingo trap throwing competition.

Club president Jeff Olive said the club was expecting a crowd of more than 1000 people with a spectacular day of racing and entertainment in the mix.

There will be a strong ring of bookmakers to cater for punters, two fully licensed bars and a canteen will operate throughout the day and late into the night.

Gates open at 11am with the first race kicking off at 1.30pm. A shuttle bus service will be arriving and departing from Blackwater and will service the meeting at regular intervals throughout the day.

The main event on the program the class 3 Dingo Cup over 1200 metres has assembled an even field.

Leading Rockhampton trainer Jared Whelow has lined up with his consistent gelding Tawdeen who looks above its rivals and is coming off an unplaced effort in much stronger company.

The Whelow trained galloper, who has felt the wrath of the handicapper, will carry the number 1 saddle cloth in the Cup.

Chinchilla visitor Norma King lines up with Silent Flyer, who will also be a strong contender.

The drop back to the 1200 metres won't be a concern for the visiting King trained runner.

The sole Central Highlands trained runner Milne Bay from Ross Vagg's Bluff stable could surprise on its best form and should not be over looked by on course punters.

The richest race on the program will be the 900 metre QTIS maiden handicap, carrying $12,450 in prizemoney. The runner to take note of is the Tony McMahon trained Only Emma, who is coming off a slick jump out at Rockhampton recently.

McMahon rarely makes a trek this far west along the Capricornia highway and the astute Stanwell based trainer wouldn't go to the trouble to bring the talented Bonny mare Only Emma this far for a track gallop.

Several track watchers at Callaghan Park will vouch for her talent in early morning gallops and on paper looks hard to beat with Elyce Smith in the saddle.

McMahon a man of many talents in racing as early as last week called the Yeppoon gallops and has been at the helm of the Rockhampton bulletin as the turf scribe for more than 35 years.

Local highland trained Glenda Bell lines up in the benchmark 60 handicap with her honest galloper Clappers, who is a rare commodity in the field, being a winner over the Dingo shortcourse.

Jared Whelow looks to have a strong grip on the event with Rosinca.

Bell also lines up with her stable Star Fastnet flyer in the Townsville Amateur Cup tomorrow.

Locally owned Group 1 star Sunlight got the all important tick of approval from Emerald owners Dan and Rae Fletcher after The Everest contender's comfortable trial victory at Randwick recently.

Sunlight coasted under her own steam to an easy half length win in a recent 900m trial.

Team Fletcher is ramping up preparations for the $14million Everest sprint over 1200 metres on October 19 where Sunlight is a $9 chance with tab.com.au.

Sunlight will run in Max Whitby and Neil Werrett's slot.

Trainer Tony McEvoy has outlined three lead up runs for Sunlight, starting with the Concorde Stakes on September 7.

That race is shaping up as a blockbuster with fellow Everest contender Pierata on the same path, as well as gun sprinters Redzel, Osborne Bulls, Nature Strip, Ball of Muscle as well as unbeaten Queensland star Zoustyle.

The Fletchers, who own and operate Telemon Stud, head into this year's spring carnival with a war chest of black type prospects, including Sunlight's full sister Sisstar who was stakes placed as a two-year-old and has further black type goals.

They also race Absolute Flirt who ran strongly in last weekend's Quezette Stakes.

The flying filly was overhauled late by Godolphin Magic Millions winner Exhilarates, denying connections back to back victory in the Quezette after Sunlight launched her three-year-old Spring campaign by winning the race last year.

Fletcher's Telemon Stud stands Champion First Season stallion Sidestep who has secured a full book of mares after Kiamichi golden slipper win at a service fee of $22,000.

The racing action heads to Bluff next weekend for the rescheduled Bluff Cup Day race day.