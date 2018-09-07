Menu
VIBRANT OUTING: Taylah Chant, Caitlin Brewer, Andie-lee Cilliers and Micah Pagtalunan are excited for the colour run on Sunday, September 16. Kristen Booth
Running in the rainbow

Kristen Booth
7th Sep 2018 1:00 PM

A SEA of colour will take over the Emerald Botanic Gardens next weekend.

Emerald State High School is bringing back the Emerald Colour Run for the second year, bigger, brighter and with much more flair.

Run, walk, skip or dance around the 5km course, scattered with colour stations to ensure all participants finish doused head to toe.

Event co-ordinator Renee Firth said it was great to see so many smiles from the event last year.

"Some of the ballet schools turned up in their tutus and went off together, some of the local gyms set themselves a challenge and carried a big rope around the course,” she said.

"We were really excited to see so many people join our event.”

Through countless colour explosions, Ms Firth said the focus was on having fun.

"It's great just to have something positive for our community and to join in and have some fun.”

Held on Sunday, September 16, the course opens at 7.30am with check in from 6.45am at the Opal St entrance.

Students cost $15, adults are $20, or take part in the colour stretch class for $10 from 9.45am.

All participants are encouraged to dress up in white or a lighter colour to be immersed in the full experience and to bring a towel for after the run.

Enjoy a barbecue breakfast throughout the morning while listening to live entertainment and browse the market stalls showcasing the local fitness businesses.

To purchase tickets, visit the Emerald Colour Run Facebook page or visit the Central Highlands Marketplace on September 13 from 4-8pm.

Get your teams together and don't miss this great family event.

central highlands fitness colour run community events emerald colour run emerald state high school
Central Queensland News

