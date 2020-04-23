COVID-19 crims raid Burnett properties in stealing spree

RURAL CRIME: Eidsvold police are asking residents to secure property as best they can after several incidences of theft around the township. Picture: File.

EIDSVOLD police are warning residents to be on the lookout for crime during the coronavirus pandemic after three properties were hit by thieves.

A noticeable increase in property crime has seen several easy to transport items allegedly stolen from rural properties in the area.

Senior Constable Geoff Price said police have been following leads on three incidences of theft.

"Around April 16-17, three dingo traps were stolen from a property near Lochaber," Sen Const. Price said.

"Two solar panels were then stolen from a paddock on the Burnett Hwy at Malmoe just last week."

Tools and welding equipment were then stolen from a property at Abercorn, according to Eidsvold police.

Sen Const. Price believes the alleged thieves are targeting these residences in the late hours of the night.

"I'd encourage people to try and secure their items as best they can, and keep watch of their property, and neighbouring homes," he said.

"Report any suspicious behaviour, and try get registrations of vehicles if they can, as that will help with investigations down the line."

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.