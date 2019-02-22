Rural girls get top OPs

Liz Pumpa will study a Bachelor of Civil Engineering with honours at UQ after receiving an OP 2.

BARCALDINE Prep-12 State School students Liz Pumpa and Lily Cullen - who both received OP scores in the top 1-5 category at the end of last year - have attributed their hard-working ethos and drive to succeed to the dedication of their teachers and the backing of their regional community.

Liz, 17, has this week moved to Brisbane to study a Bachelor of Civil Engineering with honours at UQ while Lily has travelled to Townsville to study a Bachelor of Veterinary Science at JCU.

"It's good. It's nice to have it finally over and done with,” said Liz, who achieved an OP 2.

Born and schooled in Barcaldine, she has travelled for sporting activities and said she was looking forward to a change of scene while living in Brisbane.

"The benefits of going to a small and rural school are that you really have to work hard and be responsible and fend for yourself,” she said.

"While it does mean that we might get more one-on-one time it also forces you to work really hard and appreciate the opportunities you do get.”

Liz - who enjoys triathlons, swimming and touch football - said she would ideally love to work in a rural community, possibly in the mining industry, in consultancy or with government agencies.

She said she was very thankful to her school and senior teacher "for setting me up to be here”.

"I really do appreciate what they have offered me in such a rural community. Our school is a fantastic facility,” she said.

Lily, who received an OP 4, said the support of her hard-working teachers and the school "catered to all our needs”.

"And that's allowed for us to all do so well. We're all very pleased with ourselves,” she said.

"I think being in such a small school we were all able to get that real one-on-one learning that we wouldn't have been able to get in a bigger school and it's just been really good.

"We have such a small and tight-knit community and they back us all the way and encourage us.”

Lily said she was looking forward to her studies which start next week as she has wanted to be a vet "ever since I was little”.

"I have had lots of pets and my family was really into horses so I have spent a lot of time around race horses which allowed me to see the vet side of it,” she said.