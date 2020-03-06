Rural landholders invited to meet with service providers

RURAL SERVICES: The meeting will be on March 20 at the Emerald Town Hall.

RURAL SERVICES: The meeting will be on March 20 at the Emerald Town Hall.

RURAL landholders are invited to the annual Central Highlands Regional Council Rural Services meeting on March 20 at the Emerald Town Hall from 3pm to 6pm.

Representatives from rural organisations and government will be covering a range of topics with a focus on stock route management and pest management.

The following organisations will be present at the meeting:

– Central Highlands Regional Council: Review of Stock Route Network Management Plan

– Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF): Stock routes, animal welfare, fit for travel and more

– Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME): Stock routes

– Department of Environment and Sciences

– Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA): General land care and services

– Central Highlands Regional Resources Use Planning Cooperative Limited (CHRRUP): General services

Question time will follow the presentations as well as a barbecue meet and greet.

Click here to register for the meeting or call 1300 242 686.

The Rural Services Meeting brings together landholders, government and rural organisations to talk about service delivery to the rural community, key issues, share best practice and work together.

If you’re unable to attend and would like to provide input on the draft of council’s reviewed Stock Route Network Management Plan, visit Have Your Say.

Feedback is open until March 27, 2020.