Rural recharge at Clermont Showgrounds

COUNTRY SHOW: Tom Curtain will be performing at the Clermont Showgrounds on Friday night.

DANCING in hope the heavens will open is at the top of the agenda at Clermont Showgrounds as a Golden Guitar award winner leads the chorus for Isaac’s drought-stricken communities.

Multiple award-winning singer songwriter, horseman extraordinaire and Dolly’s Dream Ambassador Tom Curtain is the headline act at the We’re Still Here concert, incorporating the Rural Recharge Night this Friday.

The event organised by Clermont Junior Netball is proudly supported by Isaac Regional Council and the Isaac Regional Charity Fund.

Mayor Anne Baker said 90.3 per cent of the Isaac region is gripped by drought but it is the region’s fighting spirit which carries the sheer resilience and determination one day at a time.

“The lack of rain is having a devastating flow on effect not just economically but emotionally,” Mayor Baker said.

“There’s so many in the agricultural industry doing it tough and this free concert in Clermont is about positive recognition that our communities know they are not alone.

“We will continue to support one another and this community event, driven by pure people power, is about letting our landholders know that genuine help is available. This night is about connecting you to the right agency.

“Community outreach is so important and there’s a range of assistance programs, subsidies and other relief packages have been announced by the Australian and Queensland governments to assist primary producers and agriculture sector businesses impacted by drought.”

The gross value of Isaac agriculture commodities produced is $549.7 million and $480 million is directly from the Isaac’s robust beef industry.

Clermont-based Divisional 6 Councillor Lyn Jones said to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, the Northern Territory’s Tom Curtain will also bring his award-winning outback show Katherine Outback Experience.

Rural Clermont and Glenden Divisional 1 Councillor Greg Austen said Tom’s latest single, We’re Still Here, is inspired by the resilience he witnessed while touring through Queensland during the drought in late 2018, and again after the floods in early 2019 as he drove back to the NT.

The We’re Still Here concert, incorporating the Rural Recharge Night, is on Friday, December from 6pm at Clermont Showgrounds.

Register for a free ticket at www.tomcurtain.com.au/tour, which includes entry, a free burger and non-alcoholic drink.