RUSH HOUR: Warning after man’s swim spot death

6.35am

Murdered Queensland woman to be farewelled today

Slain Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley will be farewelled by her family and friends in her hometown of Cairns today.

The 24-year-old body was found by her father and other searchers on an isolated beach on October 22, about a day after she went missing.

The animal lover had driven to Wangetti Beach, 40km north of the popular holiday city, for a Sunday afternoon walk with her dog.

Her family raised the alarm later that evening when she failed to return home. Ms Cordingley's body was found the next day in dunes about 800 metres north of her car, which was parked in a camping ground car park at the southern end of the beach.

Toyah Cordingley went missing after taking a dog for a walk on Wangetti beach, 40km north of Cairns. Picture: AAP Image

The slaying of the much-loved pharmacy worker has caused an outpouring of sorrow and shock in north Queensland.

She has been remembered as a kind and beautiful soul who adored animals. Hundreds of tributes have been left on her Facebook page, often by people who never met Ms Cordingley.

"Travel well sweet Angel girl and thank you for caring so much for animals. Respect and condolences to your family and loved ones," Mary Dreger wrote in a Facebook post.

"Why is it the gentle, humble, loving souls that bought something positive to life that have to be taken away and monsters like the person who did this get to still poison the world," Jess Hatch said.

6.05am

Shopper's 'gross' salad bar move freaks out the internet

Public salad bars are not everyone's cup of tea.

Nobody knows exactly how long the food's been sitting there, but they've gained a cult fanbase due to the fact that they're usually decent cheap food option.

But a stunning video, which has gone viral overnight, is bound to shake even the most hardcore salad bar fan to the core.

Something to think about the next time you eat at the salad bar. pic.twitter.com/yALLvVPbut — WTF!? (@wtfvids_) October 27, 2018

It shows an unidentified Chicago man taking a sip of soup from a ladle, that everyone else has to use.

"Something to think about the next time you eat at the salad bar," the original poster wrote.

The heinous act has now been viewed more than a million times and freaked out social media users have dubbed it "the grossest thing of all time".

"Can this man be identified and publicly noticed and barred from all restaurants?" asked one commenter on Twitter. "This needs to be immediate."

"Just crossed soup off my shopping list," added another.

Although many were grossed out about the man's lack of "hot food bar etiquette", the original uploader did state that they reported the man to security afterwards.

This is still slaying me. I love that he's just standing there casually as if this is the most normal thing in the world. https://t.co/irFdeWPeDr — Vince Man-screamy (@VinceMancini) October 31, 2018

5.35am

Young man's death at picturesque swimming spot sparks warning

Police have sent out a strong warning to be extremely careful when swimming in areas that are not patrolled by lifeguards or lifesavers after the death of a 20-year-old man in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, yesterday.

Shortly before 7pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Wattamolla Beach after reports that three men had got into difficulties while jumping from rocks into the lagoon.

Upon the arrival of officers, two men had been rescued from the water by friends and were being treated by Ambulance paramedics.

Both men, aged 21 and 19 were taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition, where they remain under observation.

The swimming spot is one of the Royal National Park’s main attractions.

The body of a third man was located a short time later by the Police Helicopter who were able to direct a paramedic to the area.

The 20-year-old man's body was recovered a short time later by paramedics.

Inspector Christopher Hill from Sutherland Police Area Command said visitors to the area need to obey warning signs erected by the National Parks and Wildlife Service when swimming at Wattamolla.

"This tragic death is another reminder of how the enjoyment of swimming at these spectacular locations can quickly become deadly," Inspector Christopher Hill said.