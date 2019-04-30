Fury at 'nasty' school note

A SCHOOL teacher has come under fire from angry parents after sending a "demeaning" letter to students about their bad grades.

The letter was sent out to primary school aged kids at a school in South Carolina and some parents were not impressed with the teacher's uncaring attitude.

One of the mum's who uploaded a photo of the note to Facebook described the educators as "the teacher from hell".

The letter informed students that their progressive reports were being handed out soon and they can "not do extra credit" their grades".

"If your grade is so low that you need help, it's most likely because you have chosen to do little to no work this grading period in which case history tells me that even if I did give you an assignment for replacement credit, you probably wouldn't do it anyway," the teacher wrote.

"Do us both a favour … Remember how disappointed and upset you feel right now. Take a moment and really let it sink in. Every time you fail to turn in an assignment in the new grading period, think of how you feel right now, and know that if you continue to make the decisions that have led you to this moment, you will be facing down this sign again when report cards go out."

She then told students to do their work when it was assigned if they wanted better grades.

The harsh instructions left many parents outraged, with dozens calling for the teacher to be reprimanded.

"What hateful person can sit at their computer and type this knowing it's going home to a child and parents? So heartless, she's obviously not teaching for the right reason," one person wrote.

Another said: "That letter was just nasty."

Dillon School District 4 superintendent Ray Rogers said the letter was not approved by the school and was distributed without permission.