Offbeat

Kids forced to sit sick ‘incest’ test

by Ally Foster
10th Sep 2018 8:13 AM

A TEACHER has been suspended after she set her class a 'morality' test which included questions on incest and puppy killing.

Students at an Ohio high school were asked to take part in the disturbing online quiz for an English class.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that teacher Sarah Gillam was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

The 35-year-old sparked outrage with the test with one parents at Hilliard Bradley High School calling it "out of line".

One question read: "Using both a condom and a pill, a brother and a sister decide that they want to sleep with each other - just once, to see what it would be like."

Another question read: "Sarah's dog has four puppies. She can only find a home for two of them, so she kills the other two with a stone to the head."

Parent Todd Sandberg said: "What does the teacher need to know that information for?"

"The questions are so out of line for high school language arts."

School district officials said in a statement: "Last night, we were made aware of a classroom activity that should never have taken place.

"We absolutely share the outrage of our parents and community."

The district, which says it never approved the test, reportedly issued an apology to parents and students.

