RUSH HOUR: Police reply to ‘idiotic’ note

Police had a very sassy response to this rude resident. Picture: Reigate and Bandstead Beat (Surrey Police)/Facebook

Police responding to reports of a possible attack on an adult and child have called out an "idiot' resident who left a very rude note on their car.

Officers in Surrey, England, parked their car outside a house while rushing to help a resident and child that were potentially in a lot of danger.

When the police returned to their vehicle they found someone had left them a scathing letter that read: "Note! Park your police car outside. This is private parking!!"

"Another heartfelt apology to the resident in #Horley who thought it would be helpful to tell us where we can and can't park," the Reigate and Bandstead Beat (Surrey Police) wrote on Facebook.

"Unfortunately the officers parked in a residents bay in a rush to get into an address where reports of a distressed resident potentially being beaten up with a child in an address was called in."

Officers confronted the note writer and explained the situation, only to be told: "I don't care it's not my emergency!"

"We apologise for our inconsiderate parking during a potentially life or death situation and we will try and be more aware next time. #SorryNotSorry," the Facebook post finished.

People were quick to side with the cops and call out the resident's appalling behaviour, calling it "ignorant", "idiotic" and "stupid".

Swimmer killed by stingray in Tas

A man died after being stun by a stingray while swimming at a Tasmanian beach over the weekend.

The 42-year-old man reportedly had a heart attack on Saturday at Lauderdale Beach, east of Hobart, after he sustained an injury to his lower abdomen, believed to have been inflicted by a stingray.

He was swimming alone at around 3pm when the attack took place.

Friends pulled him from the water but failed in attempts to resuscitate him.

Fatal stingray attacks on human are extremely rare as they are not considered an aggressive species.

A man was killed by a stingray at Lauderdale Beach. Picture: Matt Thompson

Sick 'fire challenge' takes over social media

Shocking videos and images show teens ablaze after doing the dangerous "Fire Challenge" to get likes on social media.

A compilation video of the horrifying challenge shows kids from screaming in pain and fear as they get engulfed in the flames.

One of the clips shows a teen panicking after setting himself alight and becoming immersed in flames from the waist upwards.

His furious mum can be heard in the background yelling "Get into the water, get into the f***ing water" as the youth runs around burning.

Another clip shows a teen trying to put out the flames by repeatedly throwing himself against the bathroom wall while his friends are heard howling with laughter.

In another a boy frantically pulls of his shorts and underwear as they start to catch fire, while his friends laugh.

The "Fire Challenge", which originated in the US, sees kids pouring themselves in flammable liquid and then setting themselves on fire.

The point of the craze is to film the stunt and then post it to social media in an attempt get more "likes".

This reckless challenge has resulted in people needing surgery and life support treatment.

-Read more.

Friends encouraged one teen to set herself alight while wearing a bikini. Picture: Facebook

Aussies split over immigration

Australians appear divided over whether to change the nation's intake of immigrants, particularly those from Muslim countries, a new poll shows.

The latest Fairfax-Ipsos poll has found 45 per cent of voters believe the number of immigrants coming to Australia should be reduced, with 23 per cent arguing for a rise and 29 per cent happy with the status quo.

When asked about the number of immigrants from Muslim countries, 46 per cent supported a cut while 35 per cent were happy with current levels and 14 per cent wanted an increase.

The poll of 1200 voters comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison considers possible changes to Australia's immigration system.

Mr Morrison in September signalled plans to slow the intake of some temporary migrants and to encourage new arrivals to settle outside of congested major cities.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called for a return to Howard-era immigration levels of about 45,000 a year.

Meanwhile, the poll also revealed that Mr Morrison's coalition government trails Labor by 48 per cent to 52 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

However, Mr Morrison remains the preferred prime minister, with a 47 per cent to 35 per cent lead over Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

-AAP

$1 million found in NSW car

A Sydney man has been charged after police allegedly found $1 million in the boot of a car he was a passenger in.

He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a money laundering racket.

Detectives and police officers stopped the car at Sutton Forest, in the NSW Southern Highlands, soon after midnight on November 10 and found the cash in a sports bag in the boot, police say.

The 38-year-old man is set to face Coulburn Local Court today on charges of recklessly dealing in the proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited drug.

The 47-year-old man who was driving the intercepted car is due to appear in the same court on January 15. He faces charges of driving with a suspended licence and possible drug-related offences after he allegedly tested positive for methylamphetamine.

Experts have warned against the dangerous new challenge. Picture: Facebook