Rushed school lunches linked to eating disorders

Preschool and primary school kids who are rushed to eat their lunch in 10 to 15 minutes are being set up for dangerous eating habits that could ultimately end in serious eating disorders, experts are warning.

As Queensland battles the biggest surge in eating disorders in 20 years, Butterfly Foundation "in-school" educator said the crisis could have its roots in early learning where children often gulp down their packed lunches or skip eating completely so they can go out to play.

Brisbane's Lexi Crouch, 31, developed anorexia nervosa at age seven and is now a nutritionist and professional presenter for the Butterfly Foundation.

She has called for early learning educators to understand the importance of giving children adequate time - at least 30 minutes - to eat and enjoy their meal.

"I see all the time with my teenage clients that they have not had the basic learning in sitting and eating proper meals," she said.

"They have grown up in the world of everyone being in a rush. They can't take time to eat as there are other things that need to be done."

Jayden Campbell, Poppy Boettcher and Wyatt Czernia (all 4 years old) enjoy some fruit at lunchtime at the Amaze Early Learning Centre in Silkstone. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

Small children could learn this at school when they are desperate to get on to the playground and what is in their lunch box is of little interest.

Ms Crouch is calling for a blanket plan for how schools organise lunchtimes.

"It doesn't take long to develop the habit of skipping meals and that is when there is a risk of triggering eating disorders," she said.

"At lunch the focus should be on the meal only _ not other activities. It should be a relaxed setting."

Lexi Crouch developed anorexia nervosa at age seven and is now a nutritionist and professional presenter for the Butterfly Foundation. Picture: Richard Walker.

Last year, the Butterfly National Helpline had a 45 per cent increase in contacts compared to 2019. In August they experienced a 57 per cent rise in people searching for help compared to numbers in January.

Eating Disorders Queensland, a counselling organisation funded by Queensland Health, had a 98 per cent increase in patients in January-October last year compared to the same period in 2019, while Queensland Eating Disorders Service - a government-led organisation that provides medical and mental health services - took almost 300 more calls in 2020 compared with 2019.

Early learning educator Lucy Cook from Amaze early learning centres encourages her staff to allow a relaxed environment with no distractions for children to eat lunch.

"Mealtimes provide an opportunity for children to develop good eating habits," she said.

"As well as being an important time for social interaction we can use the opportunity to teach children about nutrition and the importance of trying a good variety of food.

"It is important to sit with children at meal time and talk with them in a relaxed way."

Originally published as Rushed school lunches linked to eating disorders